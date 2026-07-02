Ambala Cancer Hospital to get PET scan facility

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday directed the Health Department to expedite the installation of an advanced digital PET scan machine at Ambala Cancer Hospital to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment. He asked officials to finalise the tender terms within 15 days and submit them for approval. Transport Minister Anil Vij and Chief Principal Secretary Rajesh Khullar were present during the meeting.

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Saini said the hospital is a key cancer treatment centre and needs the latest digital PET scan technology for more accurate diagnosis, monitoring disease spread and assessing the effectiveness of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. He also instructed officials to ensure affordable PET scan charges.

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