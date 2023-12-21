Ambala Cantonment Board poll unlikely to be held soon

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, December 20

After the term of the Ambala Cantonment Board members ended in February 2021, the wait for the election of new house members seems to be getting longer. A cantonment board official said there are no instructions from higher authorities regarding the conduct of elections, while former house members said they do not expect the elections anytime soon.

Development works affected Ever since the board was varied, we have been told that a new cantonment bill is to be tabled in the Lok Sabha and the elections will be held after its clearance. However, nothing practical has happened as yet. The development works in the wards have come to a standstill. The elections are due since February 2020. We demand that the election should be conducted at the earliest. Virender Gandhi, former elected member, Ambala Cantonment Board

The polls were due in February 2020, but citing administrative reasons, the Ministry of Defence postponed the elections and the tenure of the house was extended twice by six months each.

The board got varied in February 2021 and a three-member board comprising the Army Commander, Chief Executive Officer of the cantonment board and a nominated member representing the civilian populace was appointed to manage the work regarding the board.

Umesh Sawhney, a former member, said, “There are eight wards under the board and it is a challenging task for a nominated member to ensure maintenance in the wards.”

Cantonment board member Ajay Baweja, who was the vice president during the previous term, said, “A new act is to be tabled in the Parliament and we don’t expect the elections anytime soon. Currently, a three-member board is managing the work and all efforts are being made to ensure smooth operation of the development projects.”

Chief Executive Officer Vinit Babasaheb Lote said, “No directions have been issued by the higher authorities regarding the elections. It is a policy matter. There are provisions in the Cantonment Act and the board is being run accordingly.”

