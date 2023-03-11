Ambala Cantt resident falls prey to ‘sextortion’, pays Rs 5.35 lakh to blackmailer

Ambala, March 11
A man ended up paying Rs 5.35 lakh to a cyber fraudster who claimed to be a Delhi Police officer and threatened to implicate him in a case of fraud, officials said on Saturday.
The matter came to light after the victim, aged around 25 and a resident of Ambala Cantonment, lodged a complaint at Cyber Crime police station here on Saturday.
The man received a video call on WhatsApp around 10 pm on February 9 from a woman who was naked. He spoke to her for a while but blocked her number and switched off his phone as he grew suspicious, according to the complaint.
On February 10, the victim received a WhatsApp call from another number. The caller, who claimed to be a Delhi Police officer, told him that a woman who was making nude videos and defrauding people had been arrested and his video had also been found on her mobile phone, the police said.
The caller threatened the complainant that he would be implicated in the case and asked him to pay some money to clear his name. The victim transferred Rs 51,000 to the caller but he kept demanding more money. The scammer managed to extort Rs 5.35 lakh from the complainant, they said.
All this while, the victim did not realise that the man demanding money from him was also part of the woman’s gang.
Later, the victim approached the police. On the basis of his complaint, a case has been registered and an investigation has been launched, the police said.
