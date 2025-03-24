Ambala Cantt railway stn will be redesigned, developed at a cost of Rs 300 cr

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij said a Budget of Rs 300 crore would be spent on the re-designing and development of the Ambala Cantonment Railway Station. The project will be executed in a phased manner.

The minister shared the information after holding a review meeting with officials of various departments about the ongoing and pending projects under the Ambala Cantonment Assembly constituency, last evening, at the PWD rest house here.

The minister enquired about the approved projects and their status reports, expressed disappointment with the delay in the projects and directed the officials to expedite the work.

During the meeting, Vij asked the officials of the Ambala Railway Division to ensure that the passengers got maximum facilities and gave his suggestions. The railway officials apprised the minister that the Ambala Cantonment Railway Station would be developed in a phased manner as a modern railway station at a cost of Rs 300 crore. In the first phase there was a provision of Rs 100 crore Budget. Various works, including expansion and widening of platforms at the station, increasing the number of lifts at the station, improvement in parking facilities, improvement at the entry and exit points and other works for providing facilities to the passengers would be carried out.

The Cabinet Minister also discussed the other projects related to railways including a railway overbridge at Machhonda village, Freight Terminal and other development works were also discussed at the meeting.

During the meeting, the minister directed the officials of the Municipal Council, Ambala Sadar, and the Irrigation Department to clean the drains for ensuring that there was no complaints of waterlogging during the rainy season. The officials were directed to clean the Mahesh Nagar drain, Gudgudia drain and increase the width of the Gudgudia drain outside the urban area. The minister also directed the officials of the Irrigation Department to ensure that the Mahesh Nagar pump house was in a working condition ahead of the rainy season.

Vij expressed displeasure over the slow pace of construction work of the culvert being built by the municipal council on Gudgudia drain at 12 Cross Road and Kabadi Bazaar. He instructed the officials to expedite the work so that people did not face any problem in commuting.

Vij instructed that trafficlights be installed at Tangri Bundh Chowk on Jagadhri Road, and near GT Road Maharaja Dhaba Road, Lalkurti Crossing and Staff Road.

He also enquired about the synthetic track project at Subash Park, directed the MC officials to maintain the footpath and repair the damaged swings and gym equipment in the park. He also asked the officials to establish an e-library in the main hall of the park.

The Cabinet Minister also issued directions to the NHAI officials to install fancy lights and plantation on the National Highway from Ambala Cantonment Railway Station to Tangri river and also improve the service lanes near the 1857-Shaheed Samarak being built at Ambala Cantonment.

He also reviewed the work related to lift at the multi-level car parking, ring road, laying of sewerage line, homeopathic medical college at Chandpura, local bus services, night food street and bank square.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomer, District Municipal Commissioner Sachin Gupta, SDM Vinesh Kumar, and several other officials and BJP leaders were present during the meeting.