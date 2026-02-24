DT
PT
Ambala Cantt wedding clash: 3 arrested for murder of 22-year-old

Ambala Cantt wedding clash: 3 arrested for murder of 22-year-old

Petty dispute leads to murder, efforts under way to nab remaining accused

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 02:00 PM Feb 24, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image Credit/iStock
The Ambala police have arrested three accused in connection with the murder case of a 22-year-old youth, who was killed in a clash in Ambala Cantonment on Sunday night.

The deceased, identified as Sonu, was a resident of Ambala. The other two youths, namely Bhupinder (20) and Jasraj (19) suffered knife injuries.

The accused have been identified as Sahil, Shivam and Sagar, residents of Ambala.

SHO Ambala Cantonment Lakhbir Singh said, “A case was registered in connection with the murder and the three identified accused have been arrested. Shivam and Sagar worked as recovery agents. Sahil was a student of a government college and he had a petty dispute with Jasraj.”

“On the night of the murder, Sahil and Jasraj came head on with each other at a wedding, and, during the clash, Sonu was murdered. The accused will be produced before a court and efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused.”

Jasraj, along with his friends Sonu and Bhupinder, had come to a marriage where Jasraj’s brother was working as a flower decorator. The accused were also present at the same venue. As the fight broke out, Jasraj and his friends were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

Investigation is under way.

