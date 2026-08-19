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Home / Haryana / Ambala Cantt’s Govt PG College renamed after Acharya Raghuveer

Ambala Cantt’s Govt PG College renamed after Acharya Raghuveer

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 02:43 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Government PG College, Ambala Cantonment
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Government Post Graduate College, Ambala Cantonment, will now be known as Acharya Raghuveer Government Post Graduate College.

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As per the letter issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, Haryana, following the decision taken by the state government, the name of the college has been changed with immediate effect.

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Government PG College Principal Dr Des Raj Bajwa informed that a communication was recently received about the decision taken by the state government. As per the instruction, the name of the college has been changed after Acharya Raghuveer.

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The Principal said, “The name has been changed as part of the state government’s initiative to honour the contributions of educationists and nation builders. Acharya Raghuveer was a distinguished educationist, linguist and scholar of Sanskrit, Indian culture and a strong advocate of Hindi as the national language.”

He further said in the month of May this year, at a state-level function on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti at Shahzadpur, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had also announced to rename the Government Women’s College located at Baragarh in Shahzadpur after Maharani Padmavati.

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The principal said continuous efforts are being made by the state government not only to strengthen the educational infrastructure but also to connect students with the lives, ideals and legacy of the country’s great personalities. The naming of the educational institutes after great personalities will definitely inspire the young generation and students to follow their ideals and serve the nation.

“We have already started using the new name in all the communications. The boards of the college carrying the new name will be installed soon. We have also planned to install a bust of Acharya Raghuveer in the college,” Des Raj Bajwa added.

The college principal informed the infrastructure of the college is also being improved. Currently, there are around 5,000 students in the college. An old building of the college was demolished after it was declared condemned by the PWD (B&R), and a new three-storey building and a new boundary wall of the college are to be constructed. The administrative approval for the construction of the boundary wall has been received and the budget is awaited. As soon as the budget is received, the work will be started.

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