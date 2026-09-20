Ambala checkpoints inspected during ‘night domination’ exercise

Ambala Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhawat conducted a late-night inspection of the checkpoints installed in the district.

The Ambala police said the prime objective of installing checkpoints was to prevent criminal activities and not harass the public by issuing challans over small mistakes.

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A close watch is being kept on the vehicles without number plate, people driving under the influence of liquor and rash driving. Around 50 checkpoints were set up at various locations across the district as part of a 'night domination' exercise.

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Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat, said, “In view of the upcoming winter season, to strengthen night patrolling and checking and effectively curb criminal activities, night domination is being conducted in the district. An increase in the number of theft cases is observed during winters. The primary objective of the night domination is to prevent incidents of theft, robbery, snatching and other crimes in the area.”

“These checkpoints are not intended to harass the general public but to crack down on vehicles without number plates, loitering youths, and suspicious individuals. Such surprise checkpoints will continue to be set up periodically in future to ensure robust security arrangements. The night domination and check points will help in reducing the crime”, he added.

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The SP said overloaded vehicles also become cause of accidents especially during winters. A number of people lose their lives in road accidents. Another drive will be carried out to control the plying of overloaded vehicles too. Currently, the entire focus is on preventing crime.

During the inspection, the Ambala SP assessed several key checkpoints across the city and the Ambala Cantonment area, including Lalkurti, under the Ambala Cantonment bridge, Capital Chowk, Ambala Cantonment market area, Babyal, Chandpura, DAV Riverside School, Saha Chowk, MT Crossing, Sector 9 Ambala City, Model Town Ambala City, Manav Chowk and Agrasen Chowk Naka.

While inspecting the checkpoints, the Ambala SP directed the deployed police personnel that interactions with the public during checks must be conducted in a highly civil and courteous manner. He also instructed that care be taken to ensure ordinary citizens did not face unnecessary inconvenience.

The Ambala SP said the general public was being appealed to extend their full cooperation to the police personnel in maintaining security, thereby helping to make Ambala completely safe and crime-free.

All DSPs (Deputy Superintendents of Police), Station House Officers (SHOs), and police post in-charges from Ambala participated in this extensive night-time operation.