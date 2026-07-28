Ambala church property fraudulently sold for crores, FIR lodged against 15

The Ambala City police have registered a criminal case against 15 persons by name and others for a large-scale alleged fraud involving sale of a church-owned property worth several crores.

Advertisement

The accused allegedly fabricated the power of attorney and sold the property measuring 2,529 sq yards on the premises of Philadelphia Mission Hospital, which was owned, possessed and managed by the Church of North India Trust Association.

Advertisement

The case was registered on a complaint filed by Dr Sunil Kumar Sadik, director of Philadelphia Mission Hospital, who alleged that a group of people had conspired to forge legal documents, impersonate authorised representatives of a trust and execute fraudulent property transactions. The trust has appointed Dr Sadik and Adino Abraham as its attorney.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Joseph William of Mandi Gobindgarh, Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, Sunita Rani of Sector 56, Palsora, Chandigarh, Ajay of Gurdaspur in Punjab, Balraj Singh Antil of Kumashpur in Sonepat, Navneet Aggarwal of Budhio village in Yamunanagar, Ankit of Kohand in Karnal district, Digvijay of Kartarpura in Yamunanagar; Jai Parkash of Choti Lane in Yamunanagar; Poonam of Kumashpur in Sonepat; Rishi Gaud of Shahpur in Ambala, Preeti Sharma of Purkhas in Sonepat, Ramesh Kumar and Sahil Kumar, both residents of Rajiv Colony in Panchkula, Ram Kumar of Dhulkot in Ambala City, Sukhwinder Singh of Charkhi Mohalla in Ambala City. Besides, the police have also mentioned several other unidentified non-government employees, government employees and officials allegedly associated with the case.

“We have registered an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including 316(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340, and 61 for cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, fraudulent property transactions, and other offences. We are investigating the case from all angles,” said Ajit Singh Shekhawat, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ambala.

Advertisement

However, no arrest has been made so far.

As per the FIR, accused Joseph William allegedly registered a society under the name United Church of Northern India, Punjab Synod at Zira. He had prepared a forged General Power of Attorney and got it registered with the Sub-Registrar at Ram Shahar, Solan district, in Himachal Pradesh on March 7, 2025. The complainant further alleged that in conspiracy with other accused persons and with the help of some officials and witnesses, he used the forged documents to execute four sale deeds involving church property in Ambala.

The first sale deed, executed on April 22, 2026, transferred a portion of the land measuring 338.330sq yards worth Rs 70 lakh to Preeti Sharma, Poonam, and Rishi Gaur. On the same day, a second sale deed of a land measuring 253.61 sq yards worth Rs. 65 lakh was executed in favour of Balraj Singh Antil. The third deed, executed on May 5, 2026, for Rs 25 lakh in favour of Navneet Aggarwal, Ankit and Digvijay for the land measuring 1,000 sq yards and another for Rs 25 lakh in favour of Jai Parkash Malhotra of the land measuring 1,000 sq yards, said the FIR.

A similar land grab case had come to the fore in 2005, and an FIR was registered and the accused were imprisoned for three years.