Ambala college wins overall trophy at zonal youth festival

Sanatan Dharma College, Ambala Cantonment, won the overall trophy for the 48th consecutive time at the 49th Zonal Youth Festival.

The college also secured all five trophies in music, fine arts, dance, theatre and literary events.

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According to a college spokesperson, during the three-day festival held in Ambala Cantonment, students showcased their talent, creativity and confidence through outstanding performances in various competitions. On the concluding day, the college secured second position in Hindi speech and third position in Haryanvi group singing. It also won first position in Western solo singing and Western instrumental solo.

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Srishti Rana brought laurels to the institution by winning the best actress award in the theatre category. The remarkable achievement was the result of the students’ dedication, practice, teamwork and the guidance of faculty members. The college’s cultural team played a significant role in preparing the participants and ensuring their outstanding performances across various disciplines, the spokesperson said.

Principal Alka Sharma congratulated the students and faculty members on the achievement. She said winning the overall trophy for the 48th consecutive time was a matter of immense pride for the institution. She added that the achievement reflected the students’ talent, discipline and commitment, as well as the college’s continued emphasis on holistic education and cultural development.

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Divya Jain, Dean of Cultural Affairs, and Neetu Bakshi, Dean, also appreciated the efforts of the participants, faculty mentors and the entire cultural team. They said the historic victory highlighted Sanatan Dharma College’s commitment to nurturing creativity, artistic expression and leadership among students while upholding its longstanding tradition of excellence in academics and extracurricular activities.