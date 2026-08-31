Ambala Congress stages dharna over pending development projects, civic issues

Congress workers and leaders led by Ambala City MLA Nirmal Singh today staged a dharna and criticised the government for the delayed and pending projects in the city.

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The Congressmen sat on a two-hour dharna at Agrasen Chowk and raised slogans against the government.

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Addressing the party workers, Ambala City MLA Nirmal Singh said that he has consistently raised issues regarding incomplete projects and basic civic problems affecting the people of Ambala City in the Legislative Assembly. Several significant projects—such as Navrang Rai Talab, Mahavir Park, Bal Bhavan, the Mini Secretariat, the TB Hospital, and the under-construction Civil Hospital building—remain incomplete to this day.

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“At many places, the sites meant for development now resemble overgrown wilderness. While projects were started in the name of providing amenities to the public—with crores of rupees spent—the people are still waiting for the works to be completed. The Congress would not limit these issues to mere protests. The matters concerning Ambala City's incomplete projects and damaged roads have already been submitted as questions for the Legislative Assembly,” he said.

The MLA said that the Congress will pressurise the government to constitute a high-level committee to review all stalled projects, fix accountability, and ensure that construction work is completed within a time-bound manner.

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Vinod Dhiman, President of the Block Congress Committee (Ambala City), said the residents of Ambala City are grappling with broken roads, unfinished projects, waterlogging, and a lack of basic amenities. The Congress party would not back down from raising these issues on behalf of the public.

“Questions are being raised regarding the quality of newly constructed roads in Ambala City. The roads built 20 years ago during the Congress regime are still intact, whereas roads constructed under BJP rule begin to crumble shortly after completion. Public funds are being squandered due to the use of substandard materials and alleged kickbacks in road construction and development projects. The officials can no longer evade the public's questions by remaining silent. The Congress will demand accountability regarding road, incomplete project, and every issue faced by the public,” he said.

Congress District President (Urban) Pawan Aggarwal said that this agitation is not merely a one-day sit-in protest but a long-drawn battle for the rights and development of Ambala City. Until the incomplete projects are finished, and the quality of construction work is ensured, the Congress will continue to raise the public's voice—from the streets to the legislative assembly.

During the protest, Congress leaders demanded that the government conduct a time-bound review of all incomplete development projects, inspect quality, audit the public funds spent, and fix accountability for any negligence.