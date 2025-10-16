DT
Home / Haryana / Ambala DC celebrates Diwali with kids at Mini Bal Bhawan

Ambala DC celebrates Diwali with kids at Mini Bal Bhawan

Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 03:31 AM Oct 16, 2025 IST
Children perform; and (below) Ambala Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh with children during a Diwali celebration programme at the Mini Bal Bhawan in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday.
Ambala Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomer on Wednesday celebrated Diwali with children at the Mini Bal Bhawan in Ambala Cantonment, and called upon the children to learn new skills and excel in life.

Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat, Haryana, Sangeeta Tetarwal and several other officials attended the celebration. Addressing the children, Tomer, who is also the District Child Welfare Council Chairman, said: “Diwali is a festival of joy, and we should celebrate it with joy and enthusiasm.”

He urged children to use ‘green’ firecrackers only.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner inspected various items, such as diyas, candles and paintings, prepared by the children.

He lauded the Child Welfare Council for the work being done for the upliftment of children, especially those living in slum areas, and said the council would be provided all support needed to expand these activities by the administration. Children showcased a cultural programme.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner awarded 200 students with certificates as part of the Skill Development Programme being run at the Mini Bal Bhawan. He said the Child Welfare Council, through its Skill Development Centre, provided children with computer, sewing and embroidery, beauty parlour, and other skill training courses.

District Child Welfare Officer Vishwas Malik presented detailed information about the Child Welfare Council’s activities.

