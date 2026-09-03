Ambala DC conducts ground check of electoral roll revision campaign

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Sachin Gupta on Wednesday conducted an on-ground review of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, visiting voters at their residences.

During the field visit, he interacted with the voters to verify the actual progress of the door-to-door exercise and enquired whether their electoral roll-related concerns had been addressed through the prescribed process.

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Under the ongoing SIR exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting door-to-door verification with the objective of making the electoral rolls accurate, updated and error-free, ensuring that the eligible voters are included and discrepancies are corrected as per procedure.

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During the interaction, Charanjit Singh informed the Deputy Commissioner that his date of birth was incorrectly recorded on his voter card, following which he submitted the required documents for correction.

Similarly, Ramlal of New Milap Nagar said his father’s name had been incorrectly recorded in the voter card and that the requisite documents had already been submitted to the concerned BLO for correction.

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The Deputy Commissioner said that the field verification was intended to ensure that the revision exercise was being carried out accurately and effectively at the grassroots level. He directed election officials to remain accessible to citizens and facilitate resolution of genuine electoral roll-related issues as per the prescribed procedure.

DC Sachin Gupta also appealed to all citizens to check their own names and those of eligible family members in the electoral roll.

He said Form-6 might be submitted for inclusion of the name of an eligible person who was missing from the electoral roll. For correction of name, address, age, photograph or other particulars, Form-8 might be submitted with the required documents and declaration.

For deletion of an ineligible, deceased, shifted or otherwise improperly registered elector, an objection may be filed through Form-7, as per the prescribed procedure. The citizens can submit claims and objections at the ARO/AERO offices concerned , or apply online through the prescribed Election Commission portal.

The Deputy Commissioner said claims and applications under the ongoing revision process might be submitted up to September 30. The disposal of claims and objections will be completed by October 28, and the final publication of the electoral rolls will take place on November 6.

Appealing to the citizens to actively participate in the exercise, Sachin Gupta said, “An accurate and inclusive electoral roll is fundamental to a transparent and robust electoral process. The citizens should make full use of this opportunity and contribute to strengthening our democracy.”