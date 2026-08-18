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Home / Haryana / Ambala DC directs officials to ensure timely action on monsoon waterlogging

Ambala DC directs officials to ensure timely action on monsoon waterlogging

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 02:10 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Ambala DC Sachin Gupta holds a meeting.
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Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta held a meeting with officials of the Public Health Engineering and Irrigation departments and directed them to ensure the timely resolution of waterlogging issues that may arise during the monsoon season.

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He directed officials to monitor areas prone to waterlogging and ensure that all possible measures are taken to address the situation.

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After the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said officials had been directed to prioritise all necessary flood management measures. They had also been asked to conduct field inspections both before and after rainfall and carry out work based on the actual ground situation regarding waterlogging.

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He further instructed officials to keep their machinery, including diesel pumps, and other arrangements in working order for the monsoon season. He warned that any negligence regarding waterlogging would result in accountability being fixed on the concerned department, followed by appropriate action.

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to citizens not to dump garbage or debris into drains and sewers, as this causes blockages and hinders the drainage of rainwater, thereby causing inconvenience to the public.

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The DC said he had recently held another meeting with officials to review the plans and measures devised to tackle waterlogging.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the Tangri, Markanda and Ghaggar rivers, including the volume of water generally received during the rainy season, existing drainage arrangements and measures that could be undertaken to ensure its safe and timely discharge.

The Irrigation Department informed the meeting that, keeping in view the monsoon season, additional manpower had been arranged temporarily for a period of three months to ensure an immediate response in the event of any emergency. The department also has adequate pumping arrangements, while additional pumps are being kept available through outsourcing as an alternative arrangement.

The availability and operational preparedness of machinery and other arrangements at various power houses were also reviewed. The department informed the meeting that the available resources were being maintained according to the required capacity.

He directed officers to remain proactive rather than reactive, ensure regular monitoring during the monsoon and keep all necessary resources, manpower and machinery ready for immediate deployment.

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