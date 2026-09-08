DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Ambala Deputy Commissioner directs time-bound utilisation of 15th Finance Commission health grants

Ambala Deputy Commissioner directs time-bound utilisation of 15th Finance Commission health grants

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 10:21 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DC Sachin Gupta holds a meeting with Health Department officials in Ambala.
Advertisement

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta has directed the Health Department to further strengthen the Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (UAAMs) as accessible and effective primary healthcare delivery points for the urban population of Ambala.

Chairing a review of the implementation of UAAMs under the 15th Finance Commission Health Grants, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised that the focus should be on utilising the available resources for functional healthcare infrastructure, quality primary health services and improved access for vulnerable and underserved urban communities.

Advertisement

Under the ongoing initiative, 18 UAAMs were approved in Ambala, of which 15 have already been operationalised. These facilities are intended to function as satellite primary healthcare facilities linked with Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), extending comprehensive primary healthcare closer to urban communities.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner said the UAAMs should not merely be viewed as infrastructure projects, but as an important component of the urban primary healthcare delivery system. The facilities are envisaged to provide a comprehensive range of primary healthcare services, including preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative and referral services, with particular emphasis on vulnerable and underserved sections of the urban population. Each UAAM is designed to cater to an urban population of 15,000–20,000 people and support delivery of the prescribed comprehensive primary healthcare service packages.

The DC directed the departments concerned to ensure that the remaining approved facilities were made functional in a time-bound manner, while the already functional UAAMs continued to provide regular and quality services to citizens.

Advertisement

He said effective convergence between the Health Department and the Urban Local Bodies was essential for ensuring timely infrastructure readiness, availability of essential facilities and smooth delivery of services.

The District Level Committee (DLC), headed by the Deputy Commissioner, will provide an institutional mechanism for reviewing physical and financial progress, identifying bottlenecks and ensuring timely corrective action.

Sachin Gupta said the prime objective of the UAAM initiative was to bring comprehensive primary healthcare closer to people’s homes, particularly in urban communities that might otherwise face barriers in accessing timely healthcare.

He said operationalisation of UAAMs should be accompanied by adequate infrastructure, essential medicines and equipment, tele-consultation facilities, trained human resources, wellness activities and appropriate linkages with UPHCs so that citizens receive continuity of care.

“The objective is not merely to establish facilities, but to make every operational UAAM a functional and dependable point of primary healthcare for the urban population. Funds, infrastructure and institutional mechanisms must ultimately translate into better access and better services for citizens,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts