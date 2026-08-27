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Home / Haryana / Ambala DC urges officials to make coordinated efforts to boost exports

Ambala DC urges officials to make coordinated efforts to boost exports

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 02:07 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Ambala Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta chairs a meeting of the District-Level Export Promotion Committee at his office on Tuesday.
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Ambala Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta on Tuesday called on government departments, banks and industrial stakeholders to work in close coordination to strengthen Ambala’s position as an export hub and facilitate sustained growth in exports from the district.

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Chairing a meeting of the District-Level Export Promotion Committee at his office, the DC held detailed discussions with representatives of various departments, banks and industrial associations on the measures required to further develop Ambala as a prominent export centre. He also sought inputs from industry representatives regarding the challenges and opportunities for the exporters and manufacturers.

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Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta said Ambala had significant potential from the export perspective and the effective participation of all stakeholders was crucial to harnessing this potential. He directed the Joint Director, District Industries Centre (DIC), to ensure wider dissemination and awareness of various schemes being implemented by the department so that entrepreneurs and industries could avail the benefits.

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He further directed the DIC to hold regular interactions with industry representatives, so they could understand their concerns and suggestions, and facilitate timely resolution of issues affecting industrial growth and exports.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Gupta interacted with industrialists to understand the products being manufactured in the district and the specific challenges being faced by their respective industries.

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He said the objective of such meetings was to establish a responsive mechanism for identifying industry-related issues, facilitating their resolution and creating a conducive ecosystem for increasing production and exports.

The DC highlighted the need to address key issues related to availability of skilled manpower, raw materials and accessability to capital, stating that resolving these constraints would help enhance production capacity and, in turn, give further impetus to exports from the district.

He also reviewed the various categories and sectors of industries operating in Ambala and sought detailed information regarding their classification and export potential. Directions were issued to the departments concerned to undertake coordinated efforts based on the requirements of different industrial sectors.

The meeting also included discussions on small-scale industries, rural livelihood initiatives and other allied sectors, with the Deputy Commissioner directing the concerned stakeholders to explore opportunities for integrating these sectors with the broader objective of promoting production, entrepreneurship and exports.

District Lead Bank manager, representatives of NABARD, officials of departments concerned and representatives of various industries also attended the meeting.

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