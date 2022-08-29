Ambala deaths: Accused sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 28

Balkishan Thakur, who was arrested in the Balana village incident, was produced in a court that remanded him in judicial custody. He was the boss of victim Sukhwinder in a private insurance firm.

Ambala Sadar police station SHO Munish Kumar said, “The required documents related to the case are being obtained and further probe is still on. The second accused is yet to be arrested.”

