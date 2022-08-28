Ambala deaths: Deceased man’s boss held for abetment to suicide

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 27

A day after six members of a family were found dead in their house, the Ambala police have arrested a person on the charge of abetment to suicide today.

The suspect — identified as Balkishan Thakur, a native of Gurugram but currently residing in Ambala City — was the boss of Sukhwinder, the victim, in a private insurance firm. He will be produced before a court on Sunday and the police will seek his remand.

On Friday, Sukhwinder allegedly killed five members of his family before hanging himself. Balkishan along with the owner of a two-wheeler agency Kavi Narula were booked in the case registered at the Ambala Sadar police station.

Munish Kumar, SHO, Sadar police station, said: “Facts are being verified and the second suspect is yet to be arrested.”

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said: “There was some dispute related to coupons between them. Sukhwinder used to work for an insurance company, which used to offer coupons and schemes to automobile agencies. Sukhwinder was being asked to give cash instead of coupons. The exact amount is yet to be ascertained as the documents are being checked and verified. The second suspect is absconding.”

As per the preliminary probe, Sukhwinder was given an ultimatum till August 26 to clear the pending amount (suspected to be less than Rs 10 lakh).

Relatives and neighbours, who gathered at the victim’s house today, said Sukhwinder had never shared his problem with any of them. Sahab Singh, Sukwinder’s relative, said had he shared his problem, they would have got the matter resolved.

Meanwhile, INLD leader OP Chautala and Haryana Jan Chetna Party chief Venod Sharma reached the village to offer their condolences.