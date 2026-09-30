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Home / Haryana / Ambala Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta inspects paddy procurement at grain market

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta inspects paddy procurement at grain market

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 01:01 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Ambala DC Sachin Gupta inspects the grain market on Tuesday.
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Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta today inspected paddy procurement operations at the Ambala City Grain Market and reviewed the arrangements for farmers and other stakeholders.

The Deputy Commissioner sought detailed information from procurement agencies about the quantity of paddy that had arrived at the grain market so far and the number of gate passes issued. He also inspected the quality assessment process and checked the moisture content of the paddy.

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The Deputy Commissioner interacted with farmers, commission agents and other stakeholders at the mandi to obtain first-hand feedback on the procurement arrangements and facilities being provided there.

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Gupta directed the procurement agencies and other concerned stakeholders to ensure that paddy procurement was carried out smoothly and efficiently. He also directed them to ensure timely lifting of the procured paddy.

He further directed the concerned agencies to ensure that payments for procured paddy were transferred to farmers’ bank accounts within the prescribed timeframe.

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“Farmers should not face any unnecessary difficulty during the procurement season. All concerned agencies must remain responsive and ensure timely resolution of any issue arising at the mandi,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

During the inspection, Gupta reviewed arrangements for gate passes, biometric verification, drinking water, toilets, electricity and other essential facilities at the mandi.

He directed the officials of the market committee to ensure that all basic facilities remained functional and adequate throughout the procurement season. The DC also directed Ambala City SDM Darshan Kumar to conduct regular inspections of the grain market and closely monitor procurement operations. He said any issue identified during the procurement process should be addressed promptly through coordination among the concerned departments and procurement agencies.

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