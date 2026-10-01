Ambala Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta mandates annual sports safety audits

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta today directed the sports department to conduct annual safety audits of sports facilities to ensure safe and suitable playing and training environments for athletes.

The DC chaired a review meeting on sports infrastructure and training arrangements in the district and sought detailed information on the number of government and private sports nurseries, registered athletes and coaches, and the sporting disciplines in which training was being imparted.

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He directed the District Sports Officer to ensure that not only registered athletes but also other youngsters attending sports nurseries were guided and trained according to their interests and aptitude.

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The Deputy Commissioner emphasised that athletes should be provided with quality sports equipment, adequate infrastructure and proper training facilities to help them improve their skills.

The DC also directed the sports department to organise district-level sports competitions regularly so that athletes get adequate opportunities to test their skills, gain competitive exposure and improve their performance. Such systematic preparation, he said, would help promising athletes progress towards higher-level competitions, including national and international sporting events.

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During the meeting, the DC sought details regarding the capacity of each stadium, availability of coaches and the number of athletes receiving training in different sporting disciplines. The concerned officials were directed to ensure effective utilisation of existing sports infrastructure and timely completion of ongoing works.

District Sports Officer Ram Swaroop informed the DC that 23 sports nurseries were currently functioning under government educational institutions and Gram Panchayats in the district, with 1,025 athletes registered. Athletes in the 8–14 years age group receive a stipend of Rs 1,500, while those in the 15–19 years age group receive Rs 2,000. The amount is transferred directly to their bank accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

The DC directed the District Sports Officer, other concerned officials and coaches to maintain a focused approach towards athlete-specific training, regular competition exposure, infrastructure improvement and safety. He said the larger objective should be to create an environment in which young athletes can develop their talent, perform at higher levels and inspire other youngsters to take up sports.

“Our focus should be on identifying sporting talent early, providing athletes with the right training according to their interests and ensuring that they get adequate opportunities to compete and progress. Along with infrastructure and equipment, regular competitions and safe training facilities are equally important for sustained sporting development,” the Deputy Commissioner said.