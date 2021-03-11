Ambala district administration looks for land to build hostel for cancer patients' kin

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 16

The district administration has started searching for land to construct a hostel for attendants of cancer patients who come to Atal Cancer Care Centre in Ambala Cantonment for treatment.

A health official said, “Treatment like radiation therapy takes from one week to seven weeks, depending on the type of cancer. Patients need to visit the hospital on a daily basis. Therapy is provided five days a week. As the procedure takes just a few minutes, they can’t be admitted.

During the inauguration of the centre on May 9, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had directed officials for the construction of a hostel with a capacity of 100 people.

Dr Vikas, a cancer specialist at the centre, said, “We have started radiation therapy and patients are coming here from different districts of Haryana and Punjab. On an average, 8 to 10 patients are being provided radiation therapy a day.

“Hospital beds can’t be occupied as the procedure only takes 10-15 minutes. The number of days for radiation therapy varies from one week to seven weeks,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner, Ambala, Vikram Singh has held a meeting with officials of Municipal Council Sadar Zone, Health Department, Cantonment Board Ambala, Army, Revenue Department and other departments over this project.

The officials of the Cantonment Board have also been asked to identify any vacant land near the hospital under the possession of the board and apprise the administration about it.

The DC has also constituted a committee to identify land and also prepare a report regarding the area and facilities required.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta said, “Our priority will be to select a land which is situated at a walking distance from the hospital. We are exploring all the options. Five to six plots will be identified, proposals will be prepared and then, suitable land for the project will be finalised. The process to identify the land has started.”