Ambala district retains No.1 spot in state in APAAR ID generation

District Education Officer (DEO), Ambala, Sudhir Kalra on Sunday said the district had maintained top position in the state in the generation of automated permanent academic account registry (APAAR) IDs for students, achieving 93.9 per cent coverage against the state average of 83.4 per cent.

The district has maintained its leading position for the second consecutive month.

According to departmental data shared by the Education Department, as of November 15, APAAR IDs have been generated for 2,03,159 out of 2,16,313 students in the district. Ambala has outperformed Panchkula (91.8 per cent) and Karnal (91.4 per cent), securing the first position in the state.

DEO Sudhir Kalra attributed the achievement to the coordinated efforts of government and private school heads, teachers, cluster-level IOLMs (information-cum-office-cum-library managers), cluster heads and Block Education Officers. He said regular monitoring, continuous communication with schools and coordination with parents had played a crucial role.

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He added that efforts were underway to cover the remaining students, particularly those facing technical issues or discrepancies in Aadhaar details, with schools directed to coordinate with parents for their early resolution.

The DEO said APAAR is a permanent digital academic identity for students under the vision of ‘One Nation, One Student ID’. It facilitates the digital maintenance of academic records, including examination results, marksheets and certificates, making their transfer and verification easier when the students change schools or pursue higher education. It will also help in providing benefits of different schemes to the students.

Sudhir Kalra said the district had been effectively implementing various initiatives and schemes of the Education Department and the government. Ambala has also registered notable achievements in other educational and environmental initiatives. Under the Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society (ULLAS) – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, the district registered 35,147 learners against its target of 34,636. Similarly, under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, the district achieved plantation of 1,28,576 saplings.

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DEO Sudhir Kalra said these achievements were the result of collective efforts, effective monitoring and accountability among the education officers, school heads, teachers, parents and the community. He reiterated the department’s commitment to improving educational quality, promoting digital education and strengthening environmental awareness.