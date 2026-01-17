Ambala Division dominates railway awards

The Ambala Division of Northern Railway has won a total of 10 shields, including individual and joint shields, at the 70th Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar for outstanding contributions by its various departments and employees.

Advertisement

According to the railway officials, the award ceremony was held on Thursday at the National Rail Museum in New Delhi. Northern Railway General Manager Ashok Kumar Verma presented the shields to railway employees from different divisions of Northern Railway in recognition of their meritorious service.

Advertisement

The Ambala and Delhi divisions were jointly awarded the Overall Efficiency Shield. The Ambala Division received five individual shields: the Finance Shield for the Accounts Department; the Outstanding Performance Shield for the Commercial Department for excellence in booking, parcel, ticketing and freight services; the Outstanding Work Shield for the Civil Engineering Department; the Official Language Shield for promoting the use of Hindi in official work; and the Security Shield for the Railway Protection Force.

Advertisement

In addition, four joint shields were awarded to the Ambala Division. These included the Best Maintained Minor Station Shield for Barog Station, the Locomotive Shed Shield for Saharanpur, the Civil Engineering (Track) Shield, and the Telecommunication Performance Shield.

Ambala Divisional Railway Manager Vinod Bhatia said that zonal railways review the performance of their divisions every year and announce shields to motivate them to improve efficiency. “In the 70th Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar, a total of 31 shields were awarded, of which 10 were won by the Ambala Division among the five divisions,” he said. “The shields recognise outstanding performance in different departments and areas of work.”

Advertisement

He added that the Ambala Division showcased strong team spirit and provided smooth, coordinated services to passengers. “The zonal railway has honoured the division for its services. Every year, departments are awarded shields based on their performance, and this year the Ambala Division secured the highest percentage of shields. While more than 50 shields were awarded last year, only 31 were given this year, of which 32 per cent (10 shields) were won by the Ambala Division,” he said.