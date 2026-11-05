Ambala Division to run 16 special trains to manage Diwali, Chhath rush

To manage the festive rush during Diwali and Chhath, the Ambala Division of Northern Railway has drawn up an extensive crowd management plan and announced 16 additional festival special trains.

Railway officials said special arrangements had been made at all major stations to ensure the safe, smooth and convenient movement of passengers during the festive season.

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Holding areas with additional tents and expanded waiting rooms have been set up at Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Chandigarh, Saharanpur and other stations witnessing heavy passenger footfall to prevent overcrowding on platforms.

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The arrangements include round-the-clock deployment of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), CCTV surveillance and a dedicated war room for real-time crowd management. Ambulances, first-aid posts and medical teams will remain on standby to deal with emergencies.

Round-the-clock monitoring has also been arranged at platforms, foot overbridges, entry gates and circulating areas.

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The railway administration has appealed to passengers to avoid rushing, pushing or creating unnecessary crowds at stations.

“We are running adequate regular and special services. Passengers should wait patiently for their scheduled train,” an official said.