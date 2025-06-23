Ambala division upgrades railway signal system

Ambala Division of the Northern Railway has successfully commissioned electronic interlocking system at Khanalampura West Terminal in Saharanpur, replacing the old mechanical system.

A spokesperson said Rs 17 crore project would enhance safety, reliability and operational efficiency. This transition marks a significant technological upgrade in the railway signaling system, enabling automated route setting and improved train handling capacity. The EI system has been installed in compliance with the latest RDSO-approved safety standards and is integrated with state-of-the-art fail-safe microprocessor-based technology.