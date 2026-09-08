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Home / Haryana / Ambala doctors hold medical camps in Nepal to assist flood victims

Ambala doctors hold medical camps in Nepal to assist flood victims

People are being treated for a range of common health problems including sore throat, headache, high fever, gastroenteritis, vomiting and high blood pressure

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 07:12 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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A team of doctors from Ambala providing healthcare to Nepal flood victims.
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After Nepal faced devastating flash floods, a team of doctors from Ambala is holding medical camps in the affected areas to provide medical care.

A team of five doctors from Ambala’s Philadelphia Hospital reached Nepal on September 5, and started the medical camps.

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The medical team comprises Dr Sunil Kumar Sadiq, Director/Secretary, Philadelphia Hospital; Amit Kapoor, Hospital Administrator, Dr Rajat Lazarus, Dr Joshua Chetan, and Eric Dean. The team is providing medical consultations, essential medicines and basic health guidance.

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Amit Kapoor said that the team was deeply moved by the resilience of the people of Nepal.

“Every camp reminds us that behind the numbers and reports of a disaster are real families, individuals and children who are trying to rebuild their lives. Our small effort is to stand with them, listen to them and provide medical care wherever it is needed”, he said.

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The hospital’s director, Dr Sunil Kumar Sadiq, who is also leading the team, told The Tribune, “It was painful to see the suffering of people after the floods. We received an invite from ‘Operation Blessing’, an organisation, to setup health check-up camp in Nepal. After consultation, we decided to go ahead and started holding camps. We brought medicines worth Rs 3 lakh from India, and bought more medicines worth around Rs 2 lakh from Nepal. The team reached in Nepal on September 5, and will depart from there on September 9.”

Dr Sadik said, “During the medical camps, people are being examined and treated for a range of common health problems including sore throat, headache, high fever, gastroenteritis, vomiting and high blood pressure, among other health concerns associated with the difficult post-disaster conditions. Affected families are still facing difficult circumstances and need medical care, essential medicines and humanitarian support.”

Dr Sadiq added, “In a time of crisis, our calling is to stand alongside people who are suffering. We have come to Nepal not just as medical professionals, but as people who want to share compassion, hope and practical care. The team is conducting regular medical camps at different locations, reaching communities and temporary relief centres where people are in need of healthcare.”

“The infection is spreading, and there is an unbearable stench. Things will take time to improve. There is a large number of children in the camps who have lost their parents, and it is disheartening to see them in such a situation. Besides providing medical care, we also wanted to tell the affected people that they are not alone. Though our team will depart from here on Wednesday, if we receive another request, we will come back and help these victims,” he added.

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