Ambala ex-DTO, five others get bail

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 4

Jagdeep Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, districts court, Jagadhri, granted bail to a former District Transport Officer-cum-Secretary of Regional Transport Authority, Ambala, Ramit Yadav, and five others, for providing safe passage to overloaded heavy vehicles for monetary gains.

The bail was granted to Yadav, agents Neeraj, Ankit Garg, Sandeep, police official Darshan and the driver of the DTO, Yamunanagar, Ranjeet Singh, on Tuesday.

According to information, a transporter, Akhtar of Rotan village of Shamli district (Uttar Pradesh), had lodged a complaint with the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB), Karnal, in October 2022.

In his complaint, he alleged that a collection agent of the RTA office, Yamunanagar, told him to pay a fixed monthly amount of Rs 9,000 for a heavy vehicle bearing the registration number of Haryana and Rs 15,000 for a vehicle bearing the registration number of Uttar Pradesh to avoid challans of overloading vehicles.

On the complaint of the transporter, the SVB lodged an FIR against the DTO-cum-Secretary, RTA, Yamunanagar, Dr Subhash Chander, collection agents Neeraj Gulati, Ankit Garg, Sandeep and others under Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and Section 120-B of the IPC at the police station of the State Vigilance Bureau in Panchkula on October 8, 2022.

After the registration of an FIR, the SVB arrested Dr Subhash Chander and several other persons in connection with the case.

Later, on the basis of statements of arrested persons, the SVB team arrested Ramit Yadav also for allegedly providing safe passage to overloaded heavy vehicles for monetary gains.

According to information, Dr Subhash Chander is behind bars and he has to file his bail application yet.

