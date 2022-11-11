Ambala Fire Dept sprinkles water to check air pollution

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 10

After the air quality turned “severe” in Ambala on Wednesday, the Fire Department sprinkled water on major roads and even trees today to effect some improvement in the condition and provide relief to the residents.

The air quality index (AQI) today was “average” (336), while it was 447 on Wednesday.

Ambala City Fire Safety Officer Tarsem Singh said, “Fire tenders were pressed into service to sprinkle water in dust-prone areas in the city. Due to traffic movement during the day time, the work started around 10 pm last night and it continued till 4 am.”

Similarly, Ambala Cantonment Fire Safety Officer Ramkaran Sharma said, “As per the directions received, water was sprinkled on the railway road, besides Mahesh Nagar and other areas of Ambala Cantonment. The department will continue to sprinkle water in the coming days as well.”

Nitin Mehta, Regional Officer from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, said, “The situation on Thursday was better as compared to Wednesday. The civic bodies will continue to get water sprinkled on roads to further improve the situation.”

Ambala District Municipal Commissioner Neha Singh said, “Directions were issued to the officials concerned of the civic bodies to sprinkle water on dust-prone roads and trees. Strict directions have already been issued to ensure that there is no garbage burning. A strict action will be initiated against the violators, if any incident is reported.”

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Dr Priyanka Soni said, “A close watch is being kept on stubble-burning and air quality. All measures are being taken to provide relief to the residents.”