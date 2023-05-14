Ambala: Five-month-old dies as ceiling plaster collapses

Ambala: A five-month-old boy was killed, while his mother and a 17-year-old girl were injured after a portion of the ceiling plaster collapsed and fell on them at their rented accommodation in the Dayal Bagh area of Ambala Cantonment. The deceased was identified as Adarsh, while the injured were identified as his mother Renu and sister Gungun. After the incident, they were rushed to hospital where the boy was declared dead. TNS
‘Stalked’ by youth, student ends life at MDU hostel
Rohtak: Deeksha, a student of MSc course at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) here, allegedly hanged herself at her hostel room. The girl’s father, Bharat Singh, has lodged a complaint with the police, stating that a youth used to stalk his daughter. He has expressed suspicion that his daughter ended her life as she was upset about being stalked/ harassed by a youth named Deepanshu. The police have registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC. tns
Govt school student shines in medical stream
Ambala: Utkarsh Thapliyal, a student of Govt Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Rampur Sarsehri, brought laurels to his school and family by scoring 97.8 per cent marks in the medical stream in the Class XII results of the CBSE announced on Friday. Livroop Kaur Gill of CJM and Swati Aggarwal of Chamanvatika Gurukul were among the top scorers in the commerce stream. In the non-medical stream, Pragati of Army Public school was among the top scorers with 98 pc marks. In the Arts stream, Manisha of PKR Jain Public School scored 96.8 pc marks. TNS
Two killed in road accident
Yamunanagar: Two persons were killed when their car was hit by another car on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar national highway near Bambholi village of Yamunanagar district. The deceased were identified as Sidhartha of Samlehri village and Subhash of Tepla village. On the complaint of Neeraj of Rajiv Garden, Yamunanagar, a case was registered against an unknown car driver at the Chhappar police station.
Tribune Shorts
