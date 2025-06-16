Ambala gets 4 new sarpanches in bypoll; 1 elected unopposed

The byelection to the four posts of sarpanch in Ambala district was conducted on Sunday. As per the information, five posts of sarpanch were lying vacant in Kathgarh, Sajjan Majri, Ajampur, Lakhnaura and Nasrauli villages. While the sarpanch of Lakhnaura was elected unanimously, the polling for the remaining four sarpanches was held today.

District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) Dinesh Sharma said in Gram Panchayat Kathgarh of Ambala block-1, Nirmla had been elected as the sarpanch. She was polled 557 votes. In Sajjan Majri village of Barara block, Jagdish Kumar was elected to the post. He got 166 votes. In Naraingarh block’s Ajampur gram panchayat, Navjot Saini had become the new sarpanch by receiving 195 votes.

Similarly, in Nasrauli village of Shahzadpur block, Sukhwinder Singh was elected as the new sarpanch. He was polled 270 votes.

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomer said the byelection for the four posts of sarpanch went off peacefully. To ensure a peaceful and transparent election, ample arrangements were made and adequate force was deployed.