Ambala Govt College celebrates Doordarshan Day

The Department of Mass Communication at Acharya Raghuveer Government Post Graduate College, Ambala Cantonment, organised various cultural programmes to mark Doordarshan Day

on Tuesday.

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On this occasion, students presented a ramp walk featuring iconic characters from Doordarshan and showcased glimpses of the famous serial

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Mahabharata.

Programme coordinator Hemant said September 15 marked the foundation day of India’s public broadcaster, Doordarshan, and the event was organised by the Department of Mass Communication to commemorate the occasion. The students role-played as Doordarshan news anchors and enacted scenes featuring various characters from Mahabharata. Additionally, the students were provided with information about various Doordarshan programmes telecast during the 1980s and 1990s.

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Professor Dharmvir Singh said during the programme, professors and other staff members shared their memories of Doordarshan and its programmes with the students.