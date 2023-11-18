Ambala grain market records over 12 lakh quintal of paddy arrivals

Tribune News Service

The Ambala City Grain Market has recorded over 12 lakh quintal of paddy arrivals during the procurement season 2023-24.

Though the arrivals have surpassed those of 2021-22 and 2022-23 during which the market had recorded 11.72 lakh and 11.66 lakh quintal, respectively, these are far less than those the market had recorded till the procurement season 2019-20.

As per the data, the Ambala City grain market received nearly 30 lakh quintal in 2017-18, over 29 lakh in 2018-19, and above 33 lakh quintal in 2019-20, but then there were a fall in the arrivals over the next three years.

As per officials at the city grain market “A large number of Punjab farmers used to sell their produce here, but after the implementation of ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal only those farmers having agricultural land in the state can sell their produce in the Haryana grain markets.”

The lower arrivals have made an adverse impact on the commission agents and the rice millers in Ambala.

Duni Chand, patron of the Commission Agents Association, said, “There are many farmers who live in Ambala and have agricultural land in Punjab and they used to bring their produce to the city mandi. Not allowing the Punjab farmers to sell their produce in the Ambala City grain market has affected the business. Following which 30-35 commission agents of Ambala have started working in the grain markets of Punjab and there too, they have also suffered losses. The situation has not only hit the commission agents hard, but it has also affected the revenue of the state government too. We have requested the government many times but to no avail.”

Similarly, Raj Kumar Singla, president Ambala Rice Millers and Dealers Association, said, “Due to lower arrivals, the rice millers are not getting ample quantity for milling, following which 15 millers have shut their units this year. We request the government to find some way to ensure that the millers get adequate stocks for milling and the business is revived.”

The secretary, Ambala City Grain Market, Dalel Singh, said, “Earlier, the Ambala City grain market used to receive about 60 to 70 per cent of its total stock from Punjab farmers, since it has stopped, a fall in the total arrival is being observed here. The local farmers from the areas, where there were no floods, have reported higher yield due to which the arrivals this year have surpassed those compared to the past two years.”

