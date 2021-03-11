Ambala: Illegal liquor vends raided

Tribune News Service

Ambala: A joint team of the Saha police and Excise Department raided seven illegal liquor vends and arrested seven persons in this connection on Thursday night. A total of 1,280 liquor bottles were recovered during the raid. The raid was conducted on a tip-off. TNS

Mobile recovered from jail

Hisar: A mobile phone was recovered from an inmate at the Central Jail in Hisar on Friday. The inmate, Anand Badesara, has been lodged in the jail on the charges of attempt to murder. The mobile was recovered from a soap holder meant for washing dishes. TNS

Man shoots self

Gurugram: A 34-year-old man, Arjun Singh of Narsinghpur village, allegedly shot himself in the head with a licensed revolver. The police suspect the reason behind the suicide was financial troubles. The family has not raised any suspicion. The body was handed over to the family after post-moterm. OC

Two booked for rape

Hisar: A 23-year-old woman has got a rape case registered against her brother-in-law and another man. The complainant said she had an affair before marriage with a youth identified as Manoj, who continued to have physical relations with her after her marriage against her wish. She said when her brother-in-law got to know about it, he too forced her to have physical relations with him.