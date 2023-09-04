Ambala man booked for cheating

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 3

The police have registered a case against an Ambala firm’s proprietor on charges of cheating.

The accused, Rohit Dhall, proprietor of a firm in Ambala Cantonment area, had allegedly cheated an innovative farmer, Dharamvir of Damla village of Yamunanagar district, who has invented a multipurpose food-processing machine.

The victim has been honoured for the machine by different institutes and has received an award by the President of India as well.

The complainant told the police that he was running a company that manufactured multipurpose food processing machines and other businesses from Damla. “On March 21, 2022, Dhall contacted me for buying a multipurpose food-processing machine and even purchased one later,” he said.

Dharamvir said that Dhall bought his machine with an intent to prepare a duplicate and counterfeit his machine. “Dhall prepared a counterfeit of our food-processing machine and started selling them with his own logo,” alleged the complainant. He said that his machine had been patented under the Patent Act, 1970.

A case was registered against Dhall at the Sadar police station in Yamunanagar on August 31.

