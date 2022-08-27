Ambala man ‘kills’ 5 family members, dies by ‘suicide’

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 26

In a horrifying incident, 34-year-old Sukhwinder allegedly killed five members of his family before dying by suicide by hanging himself under mysterious circumstances at his house in Balana village of Ambala on Friday.

The killed family members have been identified as Sukhwinder’s father Sangat Ram (65), mother Mahinder Kaur (62), wife Bimla and minor daughters Jasnoor (7) and Asrit (5).

While Sukhwinder was found hanging in a room, the bodies of others were found lying in various rooms of the house. Doctors suspect strangulation as well as poisoning as the cause of the death of the family members.

Mystery of Rs 10 lakh Our teams are conducting raids to nab the two suspects. Only then the mystery of Rs 10L (that was being demanded) can be solved. —Joginder Sharma, DSP

While the family members were apparently killed late last night, Sukhwinder died after 6.30 am today.

The family had incidentally made arrangements for Asrit’s birthday party today as vegetables were kept chopped in the kitchen. Sukhwinder had even handed over a garden trowel to a neighbour around 6 am.

The incident came to light when Sangat Ram’s daughter Neetu tried to contact the family but found no response. She then contacted a neighbour, who informed the police around 9 am.

Sukhwinder worked as a branch manager for an insurance company in Yamunanagar. The police found a two-page suicide note in which Sukhwinder had accused his boss, Balkishan Thakur, and the owner of a two-wheeler agency, Kavi Narula of Yamunanagar, of harassment and extortion.

In the note, he has blamed his boss and the agency owner for forcing him to take the extreme step. “They are demanding Rs 10 lakh and threatening to harm my family if the money is not given. I belong to a poor family and my boss is taking advantage of the situation and daily threatens to fire me from my job. I request my friends and relatives that action should be taken against them. I also request the company officials not to appoint such people who pressurise their staff members for personal gains. I know that the matter will be ‘settled’ because of the power money wields,” the suicide note reads.

He further mentions: “The land and money that belongs to my father and me should be divided equally between my two nephews Mohit and Karandeep.”

The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital in Ambala City for postmortem. The Resident Medical Officer at the Ambala Civil Hospital said a four-doctor board had been constituted for the autopsies.

A case has been registered against Balkishan and Kavi Narula on the complaint of Satish Kumar, brother-in-law of Sukhwinder. “A case has been registered under Sections of the IPC,” said SHO Sadar police station Munish Kumar.

