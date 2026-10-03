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Home / Haryana / Ambala marks Gandhi Jayanti with massive cleanliness push

Ambala marks Gandhi Jayanti with massive cleanliness push

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 01:10 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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BJP leader Aseem Goel launches a sanitation drive in Ambala.
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Former Minister of State Aseem Goel on Friday launched a mega cleanliness drive from Sector 7 in Ambala City to mark the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Goel participated in the drive alongside sanitation workers and honoured sanitation workers with certificates of appreciation. He appealed to residents to actively participate in the cleanliness drive.

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The BJP leader also laid foundation stones of various developmental projects, including construction of a road and laying of RCC pipelines. Goel said Mahatma Gandhi had conveyed the message of making cleanliness an integral part of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had resolved to transform cleanliness into a mass movement on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in 2014. Carrying this resolve forward, awareness regarding cleanliness has grown across the country, and the participation of every section of society has been ensured.

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Goel emphasised that cleanliness is not solely the government’s duty, but a collective responsibility of every citizen. He urged BJP workers to collaborate with sanitation warriors and work continuously to take PM Modi’s message of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ to the masses. He also urged the public to cooperate with the administration and sanitation workers by keeping their homes, streets, neighbourhoods, and surrounding areas clean.

He said a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ is being observed from September 17 to October 17 to mark the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year public service journey. The objective of the abhiyan is to inspire every individual to reflect on what they can do for society and how they can assist those in need.

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The former minister stated that with the support of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, development works in Ambala City are progressing at a steady pace. Several projects are underway to strengthen infrastructure and basic amenities across various parts of the city.

He remarked that development and cleanliness complement each other, and continuous efforts are being made to build a clean, beautiful, and developed Ambala.

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