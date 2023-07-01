Ambala mayor demands action against contractor for irregularities in road works

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 30

Unhappy with inaction against contractor for irregularities in the construction of a road, Shakti Rani Sharma, Mayor, Ambala MC, has directed officials to act against the contractor and fix the responsibility of the erring officer or she will take up the matter with the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Local Bodies Department.

Against the tender for the construction of 1,600-m road, only 400-m stretch was constructed, and instead of 32ft, the width of the road was increased to 60ft. In a letter sent in October last year to the then MC Commissioner, the mayor had pointed major irregularities in the tender that was issued and the work carried out by the contractor. The work order was issued in November 2020.

The mayor had pointed out that the enlistment of the contractor’s licence had expired which should not have allowed him to get the work order, and the work was not completed within nine months but a payment of Rs 1,55,68,015 was made to the contractor without its completion or inspection by the monitoring committee.

She further mentioned in the letter that the revised technical sanction was approved in July 2021 by the chief engineer or commissioner, changing the breadth of the street from 32ft to 60ft, without issuing a revised tender and new work order, which is mandatory under the provisions of the PWD code.

Mithun Verma, an MC House member from Ward No. 10, said, “I raised the matter during the general House meeting last year but no action has been taken so far. I will request the government to get the matter inquired by the state vigilance.”

Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma said, “It is a matter of concern that serious issues like this one are being dealt in such a reckless manner. The road is in a poor condition. I have asked the MC Commissioner to initiate action against the contractor and the officer immediately. Meanwhile, Anju Chaudhry, Commissioner, Ambala MC, said, “The matter has come to my notice and I am getting it examined. We will give the report to the mayor.”