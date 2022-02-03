Ambala MC names and shames tax defaulters

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, February 2

Acting tough against property tax defaulters, the Ambala Municipal Corporation has uploaded six lists on its website, making the names of tax defaulters public.

The defaulters include commercial property owners, industries, fuel pumps, educational institutions, marriage palaces, hospitals, government offices and banks. To recover taxes, the corporation has been sealing the buildings and pasting show cause notices as well.

An official said the tax defaulters owe from Rs 12,000 to Rs 53 lakh in the form of property tax. Despite repeated notices and appeals, a large number of tax payers failed to settle their dues. The corporation had been taking action against the defaulters by sealing their properties and soon after the action, the owners also reach the corporation to settle their dues. Still a large number of people were yet to clear their dues following which six lists mentioning names of over 800 business houses, commercial spaces, property owners, offices, schools, colleges, hospitals and banks under the limits of the Ambala Municipal Corporation have been made public.

Ambala Deputy Municipal Commissioner Aman Dhanda told The Tribune that property tax was one of the main sources of revenue for the Municipal Corporation. “Though notices are served, people still claim they were not aware of the pending dues whenever officials go to take action. They even claim that the tax was not assessed properly. Their names used to remain in public domain in the past as well, but this time we have put up lists on the website too so that people can check and pay their dues in time and even get those corrected if they have any objection,” he said.

“The corporation has recovered around Rs 10 crore in the past one year and still over Rs 5 crore are pending. Besides individuals and business houses, there are government offices on the list and we are taking up the matter with the departments concerned. The taxes will be recovered from all and there will no exemption. The corporation is serving notices but if they fail to pay taxes, the corporation will be forced to take strict action and it may include legal route and sealing of property,” he added.