Ambala MC passes Rs 156-cr budget

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 3

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Ambala, passed the budget for 2023-24 during the House meeting at Panchayat Bhawan in Ambala City on Monday.

The budget of Rs 156.57 crore, including Rs 20.96 crore opening balance and proposed income of Rs 135.61 crore against an expenditure of Rs 143.59 crore was passed.

A total of Rs 68.60 crore would be spent on establishment, Rs 49.83 crore on contingency, Rs 18.20 crore on development works and Rs 6.95 crore as miscellaneous expenses this fiscal year.

The Budget meeting was chaired by Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma while MC Commissioner Prashant Panwar, elected and nominated members of the House and other officials were present during the meeting.

The meeting remained a stormy affair as members of the BJP, Haryana Jan Chetna Party and Congress raised questions over sanitation works, roads, garbage collection, streetlights and other development works.

Mithun Verma, Congress member from Ward No.10, said, “The budget should have been sent to the Finance Committee before presenting it at the House meeting, but even after the election of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor sub-committees have not been formed yet. The officials have been misguiding the House and action should be taken against them.”

Deputy Mayor Rajesh Mehta said, “Besides corruption, the issue of pending development works was also raised before the Commissioner. It has been decided that tenders worth Rs 1 crore will be floated for each ward for development works. It has also been decided that people would have to pay only Rs 5,100 for hiring the community centre instead of Rs 11,000. Same facilities would be available at Rs 1,100 for the BPL category.”

