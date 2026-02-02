Ambala MC poll: Congress, BJP invite applications from aspirants till Feb 5

Gearing up for the Ambala Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP and Congress have asked aspirants to submit their applications.

Advertisement

The BJP state chief, Mohan Lal Badoli, has directed the aspirants to submit their applications to the district chief and the district chief has been told to submit a panel of names till February 5. For the ticket of the Mayor’s election, the panels of three names will be submitted by the district chief to the state chief, then the screening committee will review the aspirants, and then the report will be submitted to the core committee. After the core committee, the names will be sent to the party high command from where the final candidate will be announced. The tickets for the election of the ward members will also be given on the basis of the report of the screening committee.

Advertisement

Similarly, the Congress has asked the aspirants to submit applications till February 5, and then the state-level committee constituted for the MC elections will select the candidates.

Advertisement

The BJP also held its organisational meeting on Thursday. Cabinet Minister Ranbir Gangwa, who is the incharge for the Ambala MC poll, state general secretary and co-incharge Archana Gupta, along with former minister of state Aseem Goel and BJP district chief Mandeep Rana were present at the meeting.

Discussions were held regarding the strategy for the elections, strengthening the organisational structure, ensuring active participation of workers at the booth level and effectively communicating welfare schemes of the Central and state governments to public.

Advertisement

BJP Ambala district incharge Dharamveer Mirzapur, who was also present at the meeting, said, “At the meeting held on Thursday, directions were given to the aspirants to start preparing for the elections and also submit their applications to the district president. The party will select the candidates on the basis of feedback. Meanwhile, directions were issued for the booth-level committees, Panna Pramukhs and duties were assigned to leaders of all Mandals of Ambala. They will be working at the ground level to strengthen the party.”

Meanwhile, Ambala Congress district president (Urban) Pawan Aggarwal said, “The party has started preparations for the MC elections. The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee has sought the applications from the aspirants who want to contest the elections for the post of Mayor and councillors, through the District Congress Committee. The aspirants can submit their applications by February 5 and the details will be forwarded to the state body. The committee constituted for the MC elections will select the candidates and a meeting in this regard is expected to be held around February 10. The Congress will announce its candidates timely and contest the election strongly.”

The tenure of the previous house ended on January 13. While the post of Mayor is reserved for women candidates from the Backward Class (B) category. Out of total 20 wards, three are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC), two for the Backward Classes-A and one for Backward Classes-B. Four wards have been reserved for women open category and the remaining 10 are for candidates from the general open category.