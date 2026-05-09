Ambala MC polls: Candidates’ fate to be sealed in EVMs on Sunday

The fate of the candidates contesting for the post of mayor and members from 20 wards of the Ambala Municipal Corporation Election will be sealed on Sunday.

Advertisement

The district administration has established 191 booths across the 20 wards for the polling, and over 1.98 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the corporation election.

Advertisement

As many as 65 candidates are in the fray for the post of members from 20 wards. Besides, three candidates- BJP’s Akshita Saini, Congress party’s Kulwinder Kaur, and independent candidate Sonia Rani- are contesting for the post of mayor.

Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had extended their support to Sonia Rani for the mayoral election.

As the BJP and Congress are engaged in a battle for prestige in Ambala, both parties left no stone unturned to woo the voters. The AAP had fielded seven candidates from wards, while the independent candidates are also testing their fates.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, polling parties were issued election-related materials on Saturday, following which they departed for their designated booths.

Ambala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ajay Singh Tomer said 191 booths have been established and all the preparations to ensure a smooth election has been completed.

“All arrangements have been made to ensure a peaceful and fair election. The polling parties have been dispatched. Ample security arrangements have been made, and directions have been issued to the officials to discharge their duties with dedication,” the DC said.

Ambala Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhawat also issued instructions to the police personnel engaged in security arrangements.

Nearly 1,000 police personnel have been deployed for the election duty. Besides these, to handle any emergency situation and maintain law and order, four companies of reserve forces have been kept on alert.

Additional police forces have been deployed at the critical booths to ensure that the voting process proceeds without any disruption. To bolster security, special checkpoints have been established in the border areas of the district.

The SP informed, “Ample force has been deployed for the 191 polling booths. A total of 35 booths are identified as critical, where some disputes were reported in the past. All the DSPs and the SHOs will be on regular patrolling in their respective areas. We are hopeful that the election will be concluded peacefully. Patrolling parties have been deployed to conduct continuous surveillance.”