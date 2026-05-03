Ambala MC polls witness triangular contest as AAP, INLD support independent candidate

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) extending support to an independent mayoral candidate, the Ambala Municipal Corporation election is witnessing a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress, and the independent candidate.

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While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Akshita Saini and Congress candidate Kulwinder Kaur are in the fray, Sonia Rani is contesting as an independent candidate.

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Recently, the INLD had announced to extend its support to the independent candidate. The INLD hasn’t fielded any candidate in the corporation election.

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The AAP has fielded seven candidates from different wards; no candidate was fielded for the post of mayor, following which it also decided to support the independent candidate.

AAP’s Ambala election in-charge Sumit Hindustani said, “After consulting with the AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and state chief Sushil Gupta, the Ambala unit has extended its support to Sonia Rani in the corporation election. The entire unit of AAP will campaign for Sonia Rani and ensure that the independent candidate wins the election. The people of Ambala are not happy with the functioning of the BJP and Congress, and they want to bring a change, and the INLD and AAP will help them in bringing the change in the municipal corporation.”

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AAP’s women wing state president Rajnish Jain said, “The sanitation, roads and drainage are in poor condition under the Municipal Corporation in Ambala. A number of people suffer injuries due to stray cattle and dogs, and corruption is rampant in the corporation. Sonia Rani has been a member of the house in the past and is well aware of the functioning of the corporation. We are confident that her experience will help in resolving the issues of the corporation.”

Similarly, the INLD leaders who were present on this occasion said that collective efforts will be made and the party will launch a door-to-door campaign in Ambala City.

INLD women's wing state president Tanuja said, “The party has extended its support to Sonia Rani and we are confident that she will win the election. The INLD’s Haryana women wing in-charge Sunaina Chautala will lead a door-to-door campaign on May 5 and 6 for the independent candidate.”

Meanwhile, independent candidate Sonia Rani said, “The INLD and AAP have extended their support to me and we are getting a positive response from all the sections of society. During the door-to-door campaigning, people are telling their grievances related to drainage, potholes, and stray animals and we assure them that all the issues will be resolved.”

Sonia Rani’s husband Vijay Kumar was a member of the previous house and is contesting as an independent candidate from ward-3.