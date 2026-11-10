Ambala memorial inaugurated, call grows to expedite Nasibpur project

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Shaheed Smarak built in Ambala to commemorate the sacrifices of the heroes of the First War of Independence in 1857, a demand has been raised to expedite work on the freedom fighters' memorial at Nasibpur village near Narnaul.

Welcoming the inauguration of the war museum in Ambala, Vedprakash Vidrohi, president of Gramin Bharat, a voluntary organisation, questioned the BJP government in Haryana on when the memorial to freedom fighters in Nasibpur would be completed. In a statement issued today, Vidrohi maintained that Haryana had three epicentres of the 1857 War of Independence, of which the battle against the British at Nasibpur in the Ahirwal region was the most historic.

"Freedom fighters in Ambala and Hansi also gave the British a tough fight and made immortal sacrifices. Building a memorial to freedom fighters in Ambala will not only inspire the younger generation, but also provide them with insight into the history of the freedom struggle. But then, the heroes of the historic battle fought at Nasibpur during the 1857 War of Independence should also be remembered," he stated.

Advertisement

It may be pertinent to mention here that the Haryana Government has approved the proposal to develop the Nasibpur memorial complex on about five acres (42 kanal and 10 marlas) of land.

The selection of the site for the memorial was based on the Battle of Nasibpur (also known as the Battle of Narnaul), which took place on November 16, 1857.

The project, which had earlier faced delays over land transfers and other techno-administrative issues, was set in motion recently with the state government inviting consultancy and architectural firms to finalise the structural plans.

Advertisement

The design of the memorial is in the process of being finalised and work on the project is likely to begin soon.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently reviewed the progress of the project in the presence of Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh and Health Minister Arti Singh Rao.

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, who is a descendant of prominent freedom fighter Rao Tula Ram, maintained that the memorial would not only preserve the region's glorious history, but also instil patriotic fervour and the spirit of service to the nation in future generations.

Advertisement

"The memorial complex will be designed to provide visitors with inspiring insights into the history, valour and sacrifices of Ahirwal's brave martyrs," she said, adding that the Nasibpur Memorial would emerge as a living symbol of Ahirwal's patriotic past and indomitable spirit.