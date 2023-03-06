Ambala mishap: Drivers arrested for negligence

Ambala, March 5
The Ambala police have arrested drivers of ill-fated bus and truck-trailer involved in an accident, in which seven persons were killed and nearly 10 were injured on Friday.
The bus driver, identified as Fukran, and truck-trailer driver, Chandra Mohan, are residents of Uttar Pradesh. They were produced before a court, which sent them in judicial custody.
The victims were on their way in a private double-decker bus from Uttar Pradesh to Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, when it was hit by a truck-trailer from the rear side near Kakkar Majra village on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar road in Shahzadpur.
A police spokesman said both drivers have been arrested for their negligence.
