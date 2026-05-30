Ambala MP to launch signature campaign over river dredging

Expressing concern over the dredging of rivers in the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency, MP Varun Chaudhry has announced protests and signature campaigns in Ambala ahead of the monsoon season.

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Chaudhry said the government should have acted in time before the onset of the monsoon by undertaking dredging work in rivers, including the Markanda, Begna, Ghaggar, Tangri and Som, while also carrying out stone pitching, repairs and the cleaning of drainage channels on a war footing.

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“It has been decided to hold a protest and launch a signature campaign beneath the Markanda River Bridge in Mullana on May 31, followed by a signature campaign near the Tangri River in Ambala Cantonment on June 1. The signatures will then be submitted to the Haryana Governor for appropriate action,” he said.

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“The objective is to ensure that the voices of common people affected by flooding reach the government, thereby compelling the authorities and officials concerned to take appropriate action regarding the cleaning and dredging of rivers,” the MP added.

The Ambala MP, accompanied by Ambala District Congress Committee (Rural) president Dushyant Chauhan, held a meeting with party workers from the Ambala Cantonment unit at the PWD Rest House and urged them to participate in large numbers in the signature campaign.

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Chaudhry also inspected the Mahesh Nagar Pump House in Ambala Cantonment to assess its preparedness and efficiency ahead of the rainy season.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning and cleanliness of the drain channel feeding water to the pump house, as well as with the dredging work being carried out on the Tangri River.

Speaking to The Tribune, Chaudhry said flooding remained a major issue in the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. Over the years, flooding and severe waterlogging in the region had resulted in the loss of lives, property and livestock.

“The issue was raised in the Haryana Assembly and also through a letter to the Chief Minister of Haryana, but despite taking up the matter, the government has failed to take adequate measures to prevent losses,” he said.

“At the Mahesh Nagar pump house, the channel feeding the pumping station is clogged with garbage and appears not to have been cleaned for a long period. A lack of coordination between the irrigation department and the municipal council was clearly visible. The negligence of the departments causes heavy losses to residents of Ambala Cantonment,” he said.