icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Ambala MP to launch signature campaign over river dredging

Ambala MP to launch signature campaign over river dredging

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 02:43 AM May 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Expressing concern over the dredging of rivers in the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency, MP Varun Chaudhry has announced protests and signature campaigns in Ambala ahead of the monsoon season.

Advertisement

Chaudhry said the government should have acted in time before the onset of the monsoon by undertaking dredging work in rivers, including the Markanda, Begna, Ghaggar, Tangri and Som, while also carrying out stone pitching, repairs and the cleaning of drainage channels on a war footing.

Advertisement

“It has been decided to hold a protest and launch a signature campaign beneath the Markanda River Bridge in Mullana on May 31, followed by a signature campaign near the Tangri River in Ambala Cantonment on June 1. The signatures will then be submitted to the Haryana Governor for appropriate action,” he said.

Advertisement

“The objective is to ensure that the voices of common people affected by flooding reach the government, thereby compelling the authorities and officials concerned to take appropriate action regarding the cleaning and dredging of rivers,” the MP added.

The Ambala MP, accompanied by Ambala District Congress Committee (Rural) president Dushyant Chauhan, held a meeting with party workers from the Ambala Cantonment unit at the PWD Rest House and urged them to participate in large numbers in the signature campaign.

Advertisement

Chaudhry also inspected the Mahesh Nagar Pump House in Ambala Cantonment to assess its preparedness and efficiency ahead of the rainy season.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning and cleanliness of the drain channel feeding water to the pump house, as well as with the dredging work being carried out on the Tangri River.

Speaking to The Tribune, Chaudhry said flooding remained a major issue in the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. Over the years, flooding and severe waterlogging in the region had resulted in the loss of lives, property and livestock.

“The issue was raised in the Haryana Assembly and also through a letter to the Chief Minister of Haryana, but despite taking up the matter, the government has failed to take adequate measures to prevent losses,” he said.

“At the Mahesh Nagar pump house, the channel feeding the pumping station is clogged with garbage and appears not to have been cleaned for a long period. A lack of coordination between the irrigation department and the municipal council was clearly visible. The negligence of the departments causes heavy losses to residents of Ambala Cantonment,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts