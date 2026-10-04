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Home / Haryana / Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry voices dissatisfaction over Barara grain market facilities

Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry voices dissatisfaction over Barara grain market facilities

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 01:14 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry inspects paddy procurement at the Barara grain market.
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Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry on Saturday inspected the Barara grain market and expressed dissatisfaction with the arrangements made for the procurement season by the state government. The Congress MP, accompanied by District Congress Committee (Rural) president Dushyant Chauhan and local leaders, interacted with farmers and enquired about the ongoing paddy procurement process.

Chaudhry said though the paddy procurement had started, verification on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal was still pending. The farmers are being forced to wait for procurement, he added.

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Targeting Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Ambala MP said, “Before the Haryana Assembly elections in 2024, the CM had announced paddy purchase at the rate of Rs 3,100 a quintal, but now it is being seen as a ‘jumla’ by farmers as the crop is being purchased at a much lower prices. The farmers are struggling to get even the MSP of Rs 2,441 per quintal for their produce. The government should announce a bonus for the farmers to fulfil its promise and to ensure that paddy is procured at Rs 3,100 per quintal.”

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Chaudhry added that the government had imposed restrictions on the sale of paddy. “There is a district-wise limit on per acre purchase, which is 26.26 quintals for Ambala, 27.73 quintals for Yamunanagar and 29.26 for Kurukshetra, while the actual yield is higher. The government should ensure that the entire produce is purchased by the procurement agencies,” he added.

The MP said paddy lifting had been another major concern. The farmers are not getting payments for their produce, and the agreements with the rice millers are still pending, he added.

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“The BJP government has failed to ensure a smooth procurement season. Farmers are being harassed unnecessarily by imposing new conditions every year. They are not even getting remunerative prices for their produce. The cost of production and inflation have been increasing continuously, but the government has failed to increase the minimum support price accordingly,” the MP added.

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