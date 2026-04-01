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Home / Haryana / Ambala police arrest drug peddler

Ambala police arrest drug peddler

1 kg heroin seized

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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An NDPS case has been registered against the accused at Mahesh Nagar police station in Ambala.
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The CIA-2 unit of Ambala police has arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1-kg heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Ariman (24), a resident of Deha Colony of Ambala Cantonment. He was produced before a court on Saturday and sent to a six-day police remand.

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DSP (Crime) Virender said the police had received information that Ariman was carrying a huge quantity of heroin to supply to a customer. Based on the tip-off, a team of the CIA-2 unit conducted a raid and arrested the accused on Friday. During the search, 1-kg heroin was recovered from his possession.

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A case has been at the Mahesh Nagar police station under the NDPS Act. During the remand, information regarding his suppliers and customers will be obtained from the accused, said the police, adding that there were already two criminal cases, including one under the NDPS Act, registered against him.

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According to an Ambala police spokesperson, as many as 40 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered in the district this year so far. In connection with these cases, 76 accused have been arrested and sent to jail. The police have recovered over 2.53 kg of heroin, 2.93 kg of opium, 258 kg of poppy husk and six kg of cannabis from the possession of the accused.

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