Ambala police bust foreign cyber fraud racket, arrest two

The Cyber Crime Unit of Ambala Police has busted a foreign-operated cyber fraud racket and arrested two key accused in connection with a case in which a local businessman was allegedly duped of more than Rs 5.50 crore.

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The accused have been identified as Ketan Soni and Vivek Singh, both residents of Madhya Pradesh. During Vivek Singh's police remand, officers recovered 186 debit cards, 26 passbooks, 26 cheque books, three stamps, two SIM cards and cash.

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According to Ambala Police, the city-based businessman was lured by promises of high returns through an online gaming platform but ended up losing his life savings.

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In his complaint, Hemant, a resident of Ambala who runs an immigration consultancy business, said he came across an advertisement for a gaming website while using Instagram in April 2025.

After clicking on the link, a chat window opened and he began communicating with individuals associated with the platform. During the conversation, he was told that the website offered various games through which users could earn substantial profits. He was also assured that the platform had government approvals and was operating legally.

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The fraudsters later created a gaming ID for him and asked him to deposit money. He initially deposited Rs 49,999. After playing a few card games, his account showed 75,000 points. However, when he attempted to withdraw the amount, he was told that withdrawals were only permitted after accumulating at least 1.5 lakh points.

According to the complaint, he later began losing as the gaming platform would frequently hang during play. Whenever he raised complaints, the fraudsters would claim to play on his behalf, after which he would start winning again.

To keep him engaged, the fraudsters even allowed him to withdraw some money. Over the next two months, Hemant deposited nearly Rs 1 crore in an attempt to recover his losses. Eventually, after suffering further losses, he stopped playing.

A few days later, he received a call from another fraudster claiming to be aware of the money he had lost.

“The caller told me that they had learned I had suffered significant losses in online gaming and that the people responsible were fraudsters who had similarly cheated many others. He claimed he could help me recover my lost money. Convinced by his words, I decided to give them a chance in the hope of recovering my earlier losses,” the complainant stated.

The caller then created a new gaming ID and persuaded Hemant to deposit Rs 50,000.

He continued investing and playing games before eventually approaching the police after losing around Rs 5.50 crore.

Sandeep Kumar, Station House Officer of the Cyber Crime Police Station, said a case was registered on the basis of the complaint and that five people, including the two key accused, had been arrested during the investigation.

“It is a foreign-operated network. The accused advertise on social media platforms and begin luring users as soon as they click on the links. Initially, they allow victims to win, but after some time they start making them lose money and encourage them to keep investing in an attempt to recover their losses. Efforts are being made to trace their handlers operating from abroad,” the SHO said.