DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Ambala police issues traffic advisory ahead of Delhi march from Shambhu Border

Ambala police issues traffic advisory ahead of Delhi march from Shambhu Border

As per officials, the route diversions will come into force from 5am on November 14

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 08:21 PM Nov 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

In view of the call of Delhi March given by the Quami Insaf Morcha from Shambhu Border, the Ambala police have issued a traffic advisory for the commuters travelling on the National Highway.

Advertisement

As per the Ambala police, the route diversions will come into force from 5am.

Advertisement

Ambala DSP Ramesh Kumar informed that on November 14, members of Punjab organisations will gather at the Shambhu Border and march towards Delhi to press their demands. For the convenience of the commuters, in the event of traffic disruptions on the Ambala-Rajpura Punjab road, traffic arrangements and route diversions have been prepared.

Advertisement

Vehicles from Delhi travelling to Punjab via Rajpura, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar can proceed to Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar via Lalru on the left side of the Ambala-Chandigarh Road in front of Jaggi City Center.

Vehicles coming from 152-D, Hisar, Kaithal road for Punjab via Shambhu Border via Ambala can go to Punjab via Chandigarh via Lalru, Rajpura, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar. Drivers can also use alternative routes, bypassing the closed roads.

Advertisement

The Ambala Police have appealed to the general public to travel only in unavoidable situations to avoid inconvenience during the gathering of the members of the Quami Insaaf Morcha at the Shambhu Border and march towards Delhi.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts