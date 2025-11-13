Ambala police issues traffic advisory ahead of Delhi march from Shambhu Border

In view of the call of Delhi March given by the Quami Insaf Morcha from Shambhu Border, the Ambala police have issued a traffic advisory for the commuters travelling on the National Highway.

As per the Ambala police, the route diversions will come into force from 5am.

Ambala DSP Ramesh Kumar informed that on November 14, members of Punjab organisations will gather at the Shambhu Border and march towards Delhi to press their demands. For the convenience of the commuters, in the event of traffic disruptions on the Ambala-Rajpura Punjab road, traffic arrangements and route diversions have been prepared.

Vehicles from Delhi travelling to Punjab via Rajpura, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar can proceed to Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar via Lalru on the left side of the Ambala-Chandigarh Road in front of Jaggi City Center.

Vehicles coming from 152-D, Hisar, Kaithal road for Punjab via Shambhu Border via Ambala can go to Punjab via Chandigarh via Lalru, Rajpura, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar. Drivers can also use alternative routes, bypassing the closed roads.

The Ambala Police have appealed to the general public to travel only in unavoidable situations to avoid inconvenience during the gathering of the members of the Quami Insaaf Morcha at the Shambhu Border and march towards Delhi.