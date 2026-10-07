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Home / Haryana / Ambala police seize over 7.2 kg heroin, arrest 253 drug peddlers in 9 months

Ambala police seize over 7.2 kg heroin, arrest 253 drug peddlers in 9 months

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 04:32 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Three drug peddlers in custody of Ambala police.
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Tightening the noose around drug peddlers, the Ambala police have recovered over 7 kg of heroin, registered 109 cases and arrested over 250 drug peddlers this year.

According to data shared by the Ambala police, in 2023, as many as 76 cases — including three involving commercial quantities — were registered and 150 accused were arrested in connection with the recovery of over 2.6 kg of heroin. In 2024, 47 cases, including three involving commercial quantities, were registered and 89 accused were arrested in connection with the recovery of over 1.9 kg of heroin.

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In 2025, over 4.2 kg of heroin was recovered and 163 accused were arrested. The police had registered 73 cases, including five involving commercial quantities. Meanwhile, in 2026, from January to October 2, as many as 109 cases — including eight involving commercial quantities — were registered and 253 accused were arrested. The police recovered over 7.2 kg of heroin during this period.

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As per the Ambala police spokesperson, teams of the CIA and Anti-Narcotics Cell have caught several major suppliers this year. The CIA-2 unit of the Ambala police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1 kg of heroin from his possession. The accused was identified as Ariman (24), a resident of Deha Colony in Ambala Cantonment. Similarly, Bunty alias Badal, a resident of Deha Colony, was arrested with 806 grams of heroin, while Sameer, Mukesh, Aaryan, Dhiraj and Amit were arrested with 840 grams of heroin. A woman drug peddler was also arrested with 708 grams of heroin.

During the police action, three Nigerian nationals, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the recoveries.

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As per the police spokesperson, the ANC team exposed a drug trafficking network by arresting the alleged smuggler Puneet alias Gola, who was operating the racket from Hoshiarpur Jail along with his associates Himanshu, Gaurav and Rohit. Several female smugglers from Deha Colony in Ambala City have also been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Taking strict action against criminals who amassed wealth through the illegal sale of drugs, the police have sealed 12 houses in Deha Colony, Ambala City.

Superintendent of Police, Ambala, Ajit Singh Shekhawat, said, “Clear directions have been given to the staff to take strict action against drug peddlers. Our objective is not merely to put smugglers behind bars but also to save the youth from the quagmire of drug abuse and build a healthy, safe society. The police will continue to take strict action against people involved in drug peddling.”

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