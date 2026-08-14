Ambala police register 2 FIRs against HSGMC chief, Sikh leaders

After a face-off between police personnel and members of the Sikh community, the Ambala police have registered two separate FIRs against Sikh community leaders, including Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) President Jagdish Singh Jhinda.

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The police have registered cases under charges of attempt to murder, provisions of the National Highways Act, causing damage to public property, and other relevant sections for blocking NH-44 and attacking police personnel. The incident took place on the Naraingarh road, where police barricades were allegedly removed by force.

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Besides Jhinda, the cases have been registered against Sikh community leaders, including Amarjeet Mohri, Harkesh Mohri, Tejveer Singh, Bhana Sidhu, Parwana, and Tarsem Singh (Waris Punjab De), as well as hundreds of unidentified protesters in both FIRs.

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Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said, “We had multiple rounds of discussions, and the response from some of the leaders was positive. However, there were some mischievous elements who were not ready to lift the blockade. They wanted to keep dragging the issue. The protesters wanted an FIR under attempt to murder charges against Gursimran Singh Mand. After analysing the evidence, an FIR was registered.

“Whenever the police and the committee came close to resolving the issue, they (the mischievous elements) came up with new demands. They were not ready to cooperate with the police and instead wanted to set up a permanent morcha. We are ready to continue discussions with their leaders so that the issue can be resolved peacefully. A total of nine police personnel were injured yesterday,” he added.

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Meanwhile, Sikh community leaders, including HSGMC members, representatives of farmer unions, and social organisations, held a meeting in Kurukshetra.

Jhinda said, “The talks were underway with the government, but all of a sudden, we were attacked. A number of community leaders were injured. The entire world has seen how brutally the Sikhs were thrashed. We will not tolerate such action and have decided to hold a big congregation at Pipli Grain Market on August 25. Sikh community members from across the country will be invited to reach there to decide the future course of action.

“We demand that all three FIRs registered in connection with the August 7 incident and the incidents that happened on August 13 should be cancelled, and Gursimran Singh Mand and his son should be arrested. We appeal to Sikh community members to observe Independence Day as a ‘Black Day’ to mark their resentment against the police action,” he added.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj said that the circumstances leading to the action should be investigated. The government should hold talks with Sikh leaders to resolve the issue and avoid creating a situation of confrontation.

Gargaj said that the use of tear gas shells and force against Sikh community members who were holding a peaceful protest was extremely unfortunate.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has urged the government to handle the situation in a sensitive manner. “The matter should be resolved through mutual dialogue, restraint, and goodwill, rather than through the use of police force, lathi-charges, or legal cases,” he said.

He alleged that the confrontation at the gurdwara was deliberately allowed to drag on and that the government took unilateral action without grasping the gravity of the situation.

“The government should withdraw the cases registered against the Sikh Sangat, members of the HSGMC, and farmers,” he stated.